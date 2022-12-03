MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in Whitehaven and found two people injured on Saturday.

Police responded to the call on the 1000 block of Chambliss in Whitehaven. When they arrived on the scene, they found out that both victims were transported to Methodist South for treatment.

One person was listed in critical condition and the other was listed as non-critical.

Police do not have suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.