MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince.

Two male victims were located and taken to Region One. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.