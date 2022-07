MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m.

One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim was transported to Baptist East.

There is no information about their condition at this time.

This is a developing story.