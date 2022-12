MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis.

The shooting happened on Walnut Street near Crump Boulevard around 1 a.m. where at least two people were shot.

Officers on the scene appeared to be focused on the J&B Lounge, a late-night hangout in the area. Police have not confirmed whether anyone from the club was involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.