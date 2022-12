MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A male and female were transported to Regional One Health after a shooting in Raleigh.

According to reports, at around 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road.

One male is in critical condition. One female is in non-critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.