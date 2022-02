MEMPHIs, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in an Orange Mound neighborhood.



MPD said that the two men were critically injured in a shooting off the 700 block of Buntyn and were rushed to Regional One Hospital.



MPD said there is no suspect information available.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.