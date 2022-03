MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police said two shooting victims were found in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue at 5:43 p.m.

Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time.

