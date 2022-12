MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting in East Memphis Monday afternoon.

Police say two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived in the area of Barfield Road and North Perkins Road at 4:48 p.m.

Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.