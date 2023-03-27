MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital Monday after a crash involving a school bus in South Memphis.

Police say officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mallory and Prospect at 4:46 p.m.

Both victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Memphis-Shelby County Schools told WREG a vehicle ran into the side of the school bus after the last student was dropped off. No students were injured.

“After a First Student driver safely dropped off her last passenger, a vehicle ran into the side of the bus. The vehicle passenger and driver were transported to the hospital. We are grateful that the First Student bus driver was unharmed and no children were on the bus. We encourage everyone to slow down and remain alert on the roads for the safety of our entire community.”

This is an ongoing crash investigation.