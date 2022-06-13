MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A shooting at BB King and Peabody Place just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning left two people injured.

Officers working the Beale Street detail, where guns are not allowed, just a block away heard the commotion.

They found one man shot in the leg. Officers there jumped in and provided crucial, immediate care to prevent blood loss.

The victim’s SUV was also hit, along with another Chevy Impala and the Hooters restaurant. The business was closed at the time.

Detectives later learned a woman had been grazed by a bullet as she walked to her car. One of her relatives told us she’s recovering.

This shooting was one of four separate shootings that took place between Saturday night and Sunday morning that left three people dead.

Downtown safety is something Memphis’ Police Chief CJ Davis has spoken about extensively in recent months following a deadly shooting on Beale Street.

“It’s a heavy lift to reduce crime, especially in a city where we see so many gun crimes,” Davis said in May when she talked about a need to improve visibility as officers monitoring the entertainment district deal with crowds.

Chief Davis recently told city council members of a plan to add 30 additional officers to the entertainment district downtown by the end of June.

The department has also talked about utilizing mounted patrol more.

One of the gunshot victims believes the shooter was in a white SUV. If you think you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.