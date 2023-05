MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Old Baily Court in the Lakeville Townhomes just after 9 p.m.

A male was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A female was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a gray SUV.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.