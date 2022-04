MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Fox Meadows Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to shooting in the 5700 block of Fox Burrow Circle just after 4 p.m.

One victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. The second victim was transported to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.