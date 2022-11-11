MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of using an assault rifle to shoot up a vehicle has been charged.

Rocky Leal allegedly shot up an SUV following an argument last Friday.

It happened at an Exxon gas station at 1184 Covington Pike.

A man and woman were inside the vehicle and were both hurt during the shooting. They are expected to be okay.

Police say Leal is no stranger to law enforcement as he is a convicted felon.

Leal was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.