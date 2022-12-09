MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash on Friday.
It happened in the westbound lanes of Sam Cooper near the I-40 and I-240 interchange near White Station Road.
Police have two lanes blocked.
by: Morgan Mitchell
