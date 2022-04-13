MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men have been indicted in connection with the slaying of a couple who were killed as they were preparing to take their son to court to testify against a man who shot him earlier that year, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced.

A grand jury indicted Jaja Mani, also known as Curtis Gouldin, on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. Tory Clay, 44, was indicted on a count of coercion of a witness.

On Nov. 12 around 8:30 a.m., Emmanuel Macdonal Sr. and his wife Nancy Macdonal were preparing to take their 20-year-old son to court to testify against a man who shot him five months earlier, leaving him disabled.

The parents were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of their home in the 1500 block of Patterson Street. Their son, who was in the back seat of the car, was seriously wounded but survived.

A day before the driveway shooting, investigators say Mani was seen on home surveillance video walking up to the couple’s front door and leaving an envelope containing $1,000, a lawyer’s business card and a note that said “Contact this (sic) let them know you were mistaken and can’t be responsible for an innocent person going to jail. Rest to come! Emmanuel.”

Investigators said Mani and Clay are believed to be the same men who came to the couple’s house ten days earlier and offered them $10,000 if their son did not testify against Kevin Gomez.

Gomez was charged with shooting the couple’s son in the head in June 2020.

Mani and Clay were arrested later that day at an apartment in Hickory Hill.

A third suspect is being sought in the case. If you have any information about the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.