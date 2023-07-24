MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were indicted on murder charges Monday morning after a shooting led to a fiery crash in Fayette County last year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced.

On June 24, 2022, the TBI joined the Somerville Police Department in investigating a fiery car crash into a home on South Somerville Street. Darius Springfield and Nakita Anderson were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle after the fires were extinguished.

During the investigation, Kentavious Taylor and Brandon Auston of Moscow, Tennessee, were identified as the people responsible for the shootings.

Monday, a Fayette County Grand Jury indicted Taylor and Auston on two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, vandalism between $60,000 and $250,000, and felony reckless endangerment.

TBI agents, with the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Somerville Police, arrested both men after the return of the true bills. They were each booked in the Fayette County Jail on a $500,000 bond.