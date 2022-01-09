MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition after police say they were shot on Sunday evening around 8:00.

According to police, the shooting happened on North Hollywood Street and Summer Avenue.

Police say both victims drove to Regional One Hospital before police arrived. They are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Officers do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.