MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were severely injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill on Sunday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trails at 4:25 p.m. Two male victims were located and transported to Regional One in critical condition, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.