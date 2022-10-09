MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police arrived on the 4800 block of American Way in the Parkway Village neighborhood and found three people had been shot.

The first victim was pronounced dead on the scene, but the other two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, and this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.