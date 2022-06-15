MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured during a shooting in North Memphis on Thursday.

Officers were called out to an area near Woodlawn and T.M. Henderson around 3 a.m.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. It is unknown at this time if they are in critical or non-critical condition.

MFD confirmed one of the victims is a woman.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

