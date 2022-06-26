MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating two hit-and-run accidents that occurred less than 24 hours apart, leaving two victims in critical condition.

One of the crashes happened just two blocks away from Graceland at the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Timothy Drive.

According to MPD, just before 9:30 Saturday night, they believe a white SUV, possibly a Ford Flex, hit a pedestrian. MPD says the man was walking westbound, crossing Elvis Presley Boulevard when he was hit.

The driver did not try to help the man and fled the scene. The victim was left with critical injuries. The white SUV sustained a broken passenger-side headlight, and possible front-end damage..

MPD also needs help identifying two drivers that hit pedestrian and fled just five miles away the night before.

Friday night just before midnight, a multi-vehicle crash happened at Shelby Drive east of Swinnea Road. After a man got out of his car to inspect the damages, he was hit by two vehicles.

Both left the scene without offering any help. Police do not have a description of the vehicles at this point and no arrests have been made.

Both hit-and-runs are still ongoing investigations.

The number of pedestrians hit and killed each year in Tennessee has increased each of the past five years. In 2021, 177 pedestrians were killed after being hit by a car.