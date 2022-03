MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in the hospital Monday after a crash in southeast Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened around 2 p.m. at Forest Hill Irene Road and E. Holmes Road.

One person was transported to Regional One while the other person was transported to Methodist Germantown. Both people are in critical condition.

This accident is under investigation.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.