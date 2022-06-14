MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash involving a MATA bus Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the crash in the area of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Elliston Road just after 4 p.m.

Police say two victims were transported to Methodist Central in non-critical condition.

This comes after a fiery crash involving a MATA bus and a Dodge Charger last week. The driver of the Charger was injured while a child that was in the vehicle was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.