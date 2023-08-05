MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two hospital workers were arrested for allegedly stealing over $60,000 in medical supplies Thursday.

According to police records, an employee of Baptist Memorial Hospital contacted Memphis Police at 2:47 p.m. and advised that the hospital had experienced a rash of thefts from their medical logistic office since April.

The woman told police that she installed cameras in the office because of the frequent thefts.

Records state that Edgar Legrone and Dondre Bundick, both employees of the hospital, were captured on video surveillance taking merchandise from the office. They were also seen placing items in a garbage can and putting the can into a 2009 black Dodge Ram.

Officers detained Legrone and Bundick and executed a search warrant on the vehicle. Various medical supplies were recovered and verified to be property of the business.

The property was photographed for evidence and returned to the hospital.

Legrone and Bundick both confessed to taking property from the business. They were each charged with theft of property over $60,000 but less than $250,000 and each held on a $10,000 bond – which both have paid.

They are set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.