MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday.

The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both watched the house catch on fire after a bottle rocket went off.

One person shooting the bottle rockets told WREG that he is heartbroken and will never shoot fireworks again.

The homeowner said she lived in the home for 30 years.

No injuries were reported. This incident is still under investigation.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed another firework-related house fire in Raleigh. It happened on Parkwood Road and was caused by firework embers on the house. No injuries were reported.

MFD also confirmed a church-owned building caught on fire on Frayser Boulevard. They determined the fire was intentionally set in the kitchen area. No injuries were reported.

There are also no suspects at this time.

The Memphis Fire Department said in a statement:

“The safety of our community is our priority, and we urge residents to use extreme caution this Independence Day so that everyone has a safe holiday.

First, we would like to remind residents that shooting most fireworks within the city limits is prohibited without a permit. We urge citizens to attend professional firework displays.

Fireworks and hot temperatures can be a dangerous combination, especially when we have multiple high-temperature days with very little rain. Fires can move very quickly by setting off fireworks and sparklers in dry heat or wind, putting their neighborhood directly in threat.“

MFD also encourages everyone to have a water source or fire extinguisher available nearby when using a grill, fire pit, open flame, fireworks or sparklers.