MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two men were found shot near the Highland Heights and Nutbush neighborhoods Friday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Hardin Avenue near North Holmes Street at around 7:10 p.m. Friday evening. A man reportedly went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, another shooting victim was found less than half a mile away on Rosamond Avenue near North Holmes Street. Memphis Police say that victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Memphis Police confirmed that the shooting scenes were connected. Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.