MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters are investigating an apartment fire than began Saturday morning in Raleigh.

The apartment fire began on the 3800 block of North Advantage Way Drive around 10:45 a.m. and was brought under control around 11:30 a.m.

MFD said around 50 to 60 residents were displaced.

According to a press release, two firefighters were injured in the fire. One firefighter suffered from second degree burns to the right shoulder. Another fireman suffered second degree burns to the right side of the face.

Both firefighters were listed in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was arson.

The suspect has also been arrested.

