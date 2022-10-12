MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend.

Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m. A man, later identified as Thomas Bonner, was found lying on his back suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Bonner was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to crime reports, Bonner and a woman were standing at a bus stop at Union and South Bellevue when a silver Honda, occupied by Chism and Graham, stopped at the traffic light in front of them.

Police say Chism and Bonner were involved in a verbal altercation after Chism used a racial slur.

Witnesses say the Honda pulled into a nearby parking lot and Chism exited the vehicle while clinching his pocket. According to police, Chism shot Bonner several times then ran back to the Honda and fled the scene.

MPD said that prior to the shooting, a video showed Chism approaching the victim and yelling at him.

According to police, Chism was also involved in a food truck robbery last month.

Chism is now charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, two counts of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and aggravated robbery.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Graham has been charged with the facilitation of first-degree murder. Her bond is also set at $100,000.