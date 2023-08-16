MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An early morning law enforcement presence at a Frayser apartment complex left residents wanting answers after two people were arrested.

Groups of children at the Ridgecrest apartments were met with an alarming sight on Wednesday morning when a mass of unmarked, dark-tinted vehicles crowd the front of the complex, preventing people from getting in or out.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says undercover Shelby County deputies were serving a warrant.

After several hours, two young women were put into handcuffs and placed in the back of a marked vehicle.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, police have responded to almost 160 calls within about a block and a half of the apartment complex since the start of the year. Many of those crimes include assaults.

“I grew up in the hood. So, it’s normal to me,” said Wytrell Wooten, who works in the area.

The most recent incident happened about two weeks ago when a gunshot victim was found in the 2700 block of Range Line Road and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say they believe he was shot in the Ridgecrest apartments.

“I think a lot of the violence really takes place because of poverty. If you really can’t get a job and you can’t make money, they try to do anything to make their money,” Wooten said.

As for the two women taken into custody, the Sheriff County Sheriff’s Office has not revealed why they were detained.

WREG has reached out to the SCSO for more information, but we’re still waiting to hear back.