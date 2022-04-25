DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Two inmates who escaped from a DeSoto County jail last week were found working in a Mexican restaurant in Bartlett, county authorities said.

Cesar Gonzales and Jose Vasquez were apprehended at El Molino restaurant at Summer Avenue and Altruria, where they were working, DeSoto County authorities said Monday.

The other two escapees, Cesar Martinez and Juan Monsivais were apprehended at North Graham and Bayliss in Memphis. They were walking down the road.

The four jail trusties, who were working as cooks in the jail kitchen area, walked away from a DeSoto County facility Thursday. Officials said they made their way out a door while a delivery was being made.

They were captured about 36 hours later.

The inmates were convicted of non-violent offenses. Officials said they were not aware of any crimes that were committed during the escape.

The inmates are likely to face sentences of around five years for the escape and won’t be allowed to work as a jail trusty again, officials said.

They are currently being held at 201 Poplar and will soon be extradited to the Desoto County jail.