MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another violent night in the City of Memphis leaves multiple people injured and two dead. Within four hours, two shootings in separate locations took the lives of two people.

This first happened shortly before nine o’clock Wednesday night at the University Highlands apartments on Spottswood Avenue.

Memphis Police flooded the complex which is labeled a Safeway Certified Community.

Police said the victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital on Park avenue by private vehicle but he later died from his injuries. Residents said they believe the shooting happened in the courtyard.

Residents told us they heard multiple gunshots but the person responsible was nowhere in sight.

People who live in the area said the complex is known to attract a lot of young people. So, it’s unclear if the victim lived at the apartment.

“It’s like a fad to go out and rob and shoot and drive crazy,” a man told us.

While Memphis Police had their hands tied with this homicide, they got a call regarding a deadly triple shooting in Southeast Memphis.

“That’s all we heard was gunshots and we came outside, and we just seen somebody on the floor,” a neighbor told us, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Police said three shooting victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of them later died.

“On this street a lot of stuff happens but not next door,” a neighbor told us.

Just like the other incident, the shooter had also gotten away. Residents said they heard several rounds of gunfire coming from what sounded like multiple weapons.

“It ain’t gone stop. They got to get the folks that’s doing it,” a neighbor told us.

Police have not given a motive for either incident. So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

If you know anything, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.