MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead and three men are severely injured after a shooting at a car wash in Hickory Hill.

According to Memphis Police, at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3941 Riverdale Road where 5 men were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other four men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where one later died.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.