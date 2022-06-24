MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men are dead after a shooting at a Memphis gas station Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road at the Citgo gas station.

Investigators say the suspects got out of a vehicle, entered the gas station, and shot the victims.

One victim died at the scene. The other victim was later pronounced dead at Regional One.

Police say the suspects fled the scene a silver Cadillac SRX bearing TN tag 4TG162.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.