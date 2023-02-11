MARIANNA, Ark. — A large police presence was spotted in Marianna, Arkansas on Saturday afternoon after witnesses reported a shooting.

Two people are dead, and another person was injured after a shooting, the Lee County Coroner’s office confirmed. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time.

Details are still coming in at this time, but witnesses told a WREG reporter that there was a shooting off Florida Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.