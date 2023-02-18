MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and a third person was injured Saturday after a multivehicle wreck on Poplar and Interstate 240.

Police responded to the accident shortly after midnight on Saturday. Memphis Police said a man was pronounced dead on the scene, and another was taken to Regional One Hospital. He was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The third person was transported to another hospital with non-critical injuries.

MPD said this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.