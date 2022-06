MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after two separate shootings Friday night in Memphis.

One happened at 9:30 in the 3600 block of Pearson Road in the Airport area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information.

The other happened an hour later in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle in Parkway Village.. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information.

Both deaths are under investigation by Memphis Police.