MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after being involved in two separate vehicle accidents Saturday night.

The first crash happened at Macon Road and Berclair Road just before 9:30 p.m. Three cars were involved, and three people were taken to the hospital.

One person did not survive their injuries.

The second crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. One man, who was riding a motorcycle, was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

One woman was detained in this crash.