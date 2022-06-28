MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in West Memphis Monday.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call on Madison Avenue after 12:30 a.m. They entered the residence and found two gunshot victims.

The victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. West Memphis officials have identified one of the victims as Nedra Barnes.

Detectives say the evidence is leading them to believe that the shooting was possibly a murder-suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.