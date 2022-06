MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have died after officers say they were shot overnight in southeast Shelby County.

The shooting happened around 12:50 Sunday morning in the 4800 block of Twin Eagles Circle near Hacks Cross Road.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.