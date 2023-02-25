MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are dead after a domestic dispute Friday night in Arlington, Tennessee, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal shooting call around 9:40 p.m. on the 6400 block of Clarkson Circle. Deputies said they found two men dead.

Shelby County Fire Department pronounced them dead on the scene.

This is now an active investigation.

Photo taken from video provided by SCSO.

