MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian early Friday morning at Third Street and Brooks Road.

Police said the wreck happened just before 4 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two more people were taken to area hospitals after the wreck. One was listed by police as non-critical. Another person was taken to Regional One, where they were pronounced dead.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area.