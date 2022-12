MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a shooting on Thursday near the Airport area in southwest Memphis.

Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims on the 2700 block of McMurray St. and they both were pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD is actively investigating. There is no suspect information available at the moment.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.