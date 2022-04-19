MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-car wreck at Democrat Road and Plough on Tuesday killed two people and sent two more to the hospital.

Police responded to the crash around 9 a.m. on Tuesday where they found one person dead on the scene. A child was taken from the scene and transported to Le Bonheur’s but did not survive their injuries.

A man in critical condition and woman in non-critical condition were taken to Regional One Hospital from the scene.

It is unclear what caused the wreck, and it is still under investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.