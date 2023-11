MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in Bethel Grove Thursday night.

Memphis Police said after 10 p.m. officers responded to the shooting in the 2700 block of Kimball.

A male and a female were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene wearing a black ski mask.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.