MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a suspect who they say shot two people on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. at April Woods apartments.

MPD said a man and woman were both taken to the hospital listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

Check back for updates.