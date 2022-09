MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis police said officers responded to a crash involving two or three vehicles at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive at 5:36 p.m.



Scene of crash at Horn Lake Road and Shelby Drive (Spencer Cheveallier, WREG)

Police said the victims were transported to Regional One.

The investigation is ongoing. WREG will update when more information becomes available.