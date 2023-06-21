MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and four people are injured after a crash in Southwest Memphis Wednesday evening.

Memphis Police responded to the three-vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Weaver Road just before 8 p.m. An SUV that was involved in the crash rolled onto its side.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and three people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police later said one of the victims taken to the hospital in critical condition did not survive their injuries.

MPD says preliminary information indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash.