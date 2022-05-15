MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been convicted of aggravated robbery after shooting and robbing a recording studio owner in South Memphis, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened in July 2018 at IMOB Swag Heavy Studios on South Dudley Street. Investigators said Corey Brown, 31, recorded a song at the studio the day before the shooting under the name “Goon Corleone.”

Brown arrived at the studio the next day with Christopher Bolden, 31, for another recording session. According to the press release, the owner was struck with a pistol and shot twice in the leg.

Brown and Bolden then stole money from the owner’s pockets and took a video monitor connected to a surveillance system. Investigators said Brown and Bolden did not take the DVR box which showed them leaving the studio carrying the monitor and an assault rifle wrapped in a shirt.

When they were leaving the studio, one of the men stepped over the owner and shot him again in the shoulder. Investigators said the bullet is still in the owner’s body lodged near his spine.

Brown and Bolden also have prior convictions and face 15 to 25 years without the possibility of parole.

Both are expected to be sentenced in June 2022.