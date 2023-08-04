MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were taken into custody for allegedly stealing copper wires from an A/C unit on top of Kipp Academy School in North Memphis Thursday.

Officers were called to the school around 8 a.m. where a man and woman were seen climbing off the roof of the building with a bag of cut copper.

According to reports, school security officers made the scene and advised they received information that there were two individuals on top of Kipp Academy building and that no one was supposed to be on the school at the time.

After inspection, officers on scene said that an A/C unit on top of the school was damaged and missing copper wire.

The two responsible for the theft were identified as Charles Birse and Takaso Richardson.

According to police, both suspects admitted on body camera, to being on top of the school stealing the copper wire.

While inventorying the bag of stolen copper, an officer also located a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana, along with a small black pouch with a crack pipe, two syringes, a spoon, and a bottle or Narcan.

Birse admitted the marijuana was his, and the two were charged with drug paraphernalia.

Records show that Birse waved his rights and admitted to being on the property uninvited and stealing the copper wire from the A/C unit on the school building. Richardson refused to give a statement at this time.

A school representative manager advised that damage to the school’s A/C unit was estimated over $10,000 for a new unit.

Birse was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Richardson was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.

They are both set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.