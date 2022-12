MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were shot near Getwell Road and transported to the hospital.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Getwell Road and Cochese.

Police say two victims were located and taken to Le Bonhuer. One is in critical condition, and the other is in non-critical condition.

Police have one induvial detained, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.